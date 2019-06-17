That Love Island double twist explained

We’ve had our first major twist in this year’s Love Island, as last night’s recoupling saw none of our current Islanders kicked out of the villa.

Instead, our remaining singletons Anna Vakili and Maura Higgins managed to score themselves dates with two new boys heading into the villa – models Jordan Hames and Tom Walker.

Our teaser for tonight’s episode (Monday 17th June) shows newly single Anna turn her flirt on as she batted her eyelashes at Jordan, while the ever-forward Maura asked Tom to share a bed with her.

So why wasn’t an Islander dumped this time round? Well, it’s probably due to the sudden and unexpected departure of Sherif Lanre last week, after he mutually decided with producers to leave the show following an incident which saw him kick fellow Islander Molly-Mae Hague in the groin and make a crude joke about it.

Sherif’s exit left Anna single with no option to crack on with any of the other male Islanders – a situation that would have seen her forced out the villa through something that was not her fault.

And bombshell Maura is too good TV to oust right now, fast becoming one of the villa’s most talked-about residents thanks to her forthright demeanour and outrageous antics (the image of her seductively eating that ice-cream won’t be leaving our memories any time soon).

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean any of our Islanders are safe at the moment, with another twist seeing our remaining couples now being asked to rank each other in terms of compatibility.

The couple deemed the “least compatible” will then be “at risk” of leaving the villa.

Joe Garratt and Lucie Donlan seem the most likely to be labelled “the least compatible”, after Joe took an issue with Lucie’s close friendship with fellow Islander Tommy Fury – requesting she spent more time with the girls.

Anton Danyluk and Elma Pazar may also be at risk, with the couple only getting together in the last day.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2