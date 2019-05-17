When is Doctor Who series 12 on TV? Who’s starring with Jodie Whittaker, and what can we expect?

Jodie Whittaker and her Doctor Who team have disappeared again after the 2019 New Year’s Day special, and it’s set to be quite a long wait until we’ll see another series of adventures on the BBC.

As the end of Resolution tells us, “The Doctor will return” – but what will she be up to?

Who she’s travelling with, and what kind of baddies might she be facing?

Check out everything we know about Doctor Who series 12 below (warning – contains spoilers for 2019 New Year’s Day episode Resolution).

The BBC has announced that the sci-fi series won’t be back until 2020, meaning there’ll be at least a year gap between the New Year’s Day special and any future episodes.

“We’re delighted that the Doctor and her friends will be returning to thrill audiences in 2020,” BBC director of Content Charlotte Moore said in a release.

“I know Chris and the whole team are already working on a whole new set of exciting adventures.”

Speaking at a BBC screening of the New Year’s Day episode, BBC Director-General Tony Hall clarified that the series would air “very early” in 2020, so it could be that the series is more likely to air in the first couple of months instead of spring, as some fans had supposed.

However, the series is still a long way off in the schedules, so it’s impossible to say for sure.

The end of the 2019 New Year’s Day special doesn’t give much away about what we might expect from future episodes: the Doctor and her team simply fly away from Sheffield again to continue their adventures.

“Where to next?” asks companion Yaz (Mandip Gill).

“I was thinking…everywhere,” the Doctor replies.

However, some details from series 12’s shooting have revealed that one episode will deal with early 20th century wartime Paris, while another (which may guest star Stephen Fry) will involve espionage and British spy agencies.

And outside of filming Chris Chibnall has actually started to drop a few hints about what to expect from series 12. At a question and answer session, he was asked whether we’d ever see Mandip Gill’s character Yaz return to her career as a police officer.

“That’s a really good question,” he told the crowd. “I think that some of these questions may be answered in the forthcoming season….”

Finally some more action for Yaz? Sign us up.

Will Jodie Whittaker get a new Doctor Who costume?

Apparently the Thirteenth Doctor will get some new variations on her look in the new series, sporting a darker overcoat (and matching socks) for at least one episode instead of the sky-blue number she’s worn to date.

Jodie Whittaker has also been spotted on set in a new jumper with rainbow-coloured cuffs that echoes the lining of her coat, but it’s unclear if this is a new costume choice or something that Whittaker owns personally that just so happens to share design details.

Who’s in the cast for Doctor Who series 12?

Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker and her Tardis team Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill are all set to return, along with showrunner Chibnall behind the scenes.

“We can’t wait to bring more scares, more monsters and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole to BBC1,” Chibnall said. “Brilliant!”

And while no guest stars have yet been confirmed for the new series, reports suggest that actor, writer, presenter and general polymath Stephen Fry has a role in an upcoming episode, though when contacted by RadioTimes.com the BBC declined to comment on the story.

It’s also been rumoured (thanks to his online CV) that series 11 writer Ed Hime, who penned offbeat mirror-dimension episode It Takes You Away, has been tapped to return for another story. If true, it stands to reason that a few more faces from series 11’s writers’ room – including Vinay Patel, Joy Wilkinson and Pete McTighe – could also join him, though at this time there’s been no official announcement.

Is Doctor Who series 12 currently filming?

Production has already begun on the new series of episodes, with the team expected to continue filming at Roath Lock Studios in Cardiff and on location over the coming months.

“We’re off again! Well we never actually stopped – as Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and friends have been winning the hearts of families across the nation this autumn, we’ve been busy with a whole new set of action packed adventures for the Thirteenth Doctor,” showrunner Chris Chibnall said.

“We adore making this show and have been blown away by the response from audiences.”

Currently, the series is filming in the UK having recently shot in South Africa for a couple of weeks, as revealed on Doctor Who’s social media accounts. Parts of Cardiff and South Wales have been transformed into a Sheffield police station, the streets of Paris and a London government building so far.

Why is there such a long wait for new Doctor Who episodes?

Most fans would have expected the next series to debut in autumn 2019, roughly a year after series 12 began airing on BBC1, so they may be confused as to why there’s such a delay.

There’s no official line from the BBC about the long lead-in, but it’s likely the corporation and Chibnall’s team just decided the production window was too short to deliver the series.

Will any more classic monsters come back?

During the same Q&A Chibnall suggested that the return of the Daleks in Resolution could be just the first classic Who monster to make a comeback, with others (such as the Cybermen, the Sontarans or the Ice Warriors) potential candidates for stories in the 2020 series.

When pushed on the possibility of other classic monsters, he asked: “Well, did you like it that we brought back the Dalek in that one?”

Faced with cheers from the crowd, he teased: “Well, maybe we’ll do some more then… I’ll have a think.”

He also explained that the absence of old villains in series 11 was partially an attempt to make the first Dalek we see Whittaker face have more impact, so who knows? Maybe he’s employing the same strategy for some other well-known villains.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in 2020

This article was originally published on 1 January 2019