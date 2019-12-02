You know what they say about Doctor Who trailers – you wait months for one, and then two come along at once!

Yes, in a surprise move less than a fortnight after unveiling the first trailer for Jodie Whittaker’s second series in the TARDIS the BBC have unveiled even more footage from the upcoming series 12. And from the looks of things, it’s all getting a bit serious for the Doctor...

A mysterious villain threatening “the end of your lives” (though whether that means the Doctor solely or her companions as a group is unclear). A “big, serious crisis”? A airplane-based chase scene? Threatening aliens old and new? Phew!

All that, plus the “something” that’s still “coming” for the Doctor, inspiring her friends to band together, and a suggestion that the TARDIS team might finally find out the true origins of their Time Lord leader. Quite a lot to pack into a snappy 59-second runtime. Imagine what they could do with 50 minutes.

“Fancy a trip in the box?” Well, we wouldn’t say no…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One on New Year’s Day

