Given that New Year’s Day is on a Wednesday this year, this will mean fans have to wait less than a week for series 12’s second episode, which will air Sunday 5th January and is set to continue the story of episode one (called Spyfall) in a two-part adventure. Just four days! The wait between episodes two and three will definitely feel longer than usual...

Starring Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry alongside regulars Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole, Spyfall is described as a "blockbuster action packed two-part episode", showing the Thirteenth Doctor is "well and truly back with a bang".

Sounds like the perfect way to welcome 2020.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One on Wednesday 1st January