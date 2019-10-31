New Doctor Who teaser shows Jodie Whittaker’s dark side
Well, her shadow. It’s just her shadow
We’re inching ever closer to the debut of Jodie Whittaker’s second Doctor Who series early next year – and now a new teaser from the BBC sci-fi series has promised we’ll learn more soon.
Well, we think that’s what it’s saying – in the image, which shows the shadow of Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor in the Tardis, the only extra information we’re given is to “Watch this Space” (missing a real opportunity to add “___and Time”) which could suggest that teaser footage, a full trailer or other new previews from the upcoming series could be inbound.
But really, it’s hard to say. While we’ve seen teasy teasers in our time here at RadioTimes.com, a picture of a shadow of a Time Lord – not even the Time Lord themselves – is beyond even our powers of baseless, reaching speculation.
In other words, we can only hope this image means the BBC will be dropping some exciting tidbits soon – and not just that, we can expect an exciting shadowboxing brand extension coming soon to a comic store near you.
Doctor Who returns to BBC One in early 2020