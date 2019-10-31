But really, it’s hard to say. While we’ve seen teasy teasers in our time here at RadioTimes.com, a picture of a shadow of a Time Lord – not even the Time Lord themselves – is beyond even our powers of baseless, reaching speculation.

In other words, we can only hope this image means the BBC will be dropping some exciting tidbits soon – and not just that, we can expect an exciting shadowboxing brand extension coming soon to a comic store near you.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in early 2020