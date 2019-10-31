We’re inching ever closer to the debut of Jodie Whittaker’s second Doctor Who series early next year – and now a new teaser from the BBC sci-fi series has promised we’ll learn more soon.

Well, we think that’s what it’s saying – in the image, which shows the shadow of Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor in the Tardis, the only extra information we’re given is to “Watch this Space” (missing a real opportunity to add “___and Time”) which could suggest that teaser footage, a full trailer or other new previews from the upcoming series could be inbound.

But really, it’s hard to say. While we’ve seen teasy teasers in our time here at RadioTimes.com, a picture of a shadow of a Time Lord – not even the Time Lord themselves – is beyond even our powers of baseless, reaching speculation.

In other words, we can only hope this image means the BBC will be dropping some exciting tidbits soon – and not just that, we can expect an exciting shadowboxing brand extension coming soon to a comic store near you.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in early 2020

