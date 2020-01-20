“How long is this gonna last, Yaz?” he asks Mandip Gill’s fellow traveller. “Is this our lives?”

Later, Whittaker’s Doctor suggests that she’ll face even more unsurmountable odds, admitting that “Sometimes, even I can’t win.”

But what is she facing? Could it have something to do with the teleporting, black smoke-formed character played by Game of Thrones’ Ian Gelder? Could it be the battered, shadowy Cybermen lurking just out of view?

Or is it still something to do with the burning ruins of Gallifrey, and the lingering words of Sacha Dhawan’s Master from earlier in the series?

“Everything that you think you know… is a lie.”

Clearly, there’s a lot going on in the next six episodes of Doctor Who. We can hardly wait to see how it all turns out…

Doctor Who continues on BBC One on Sundays