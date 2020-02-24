Huw Fullerton (Sci-Fi and Fantasy Editor) and Helen Daly (Assistant Editor) discuss series 12, episode nine, talking the mystery of Brendan, Ashad's grand scheme and what's next for the Master following his latest shock reappearance.

Plus, we look ahead to next week's finale The Timeless Children, which promises to finally reveal the truth about both the Timeless Child and Jo Martin's Doctor.

Doctor Who continues on BBC One next Sunday at 6:50pm.

In the epic and emotional series finale, the Cybermen are on the march. As the last remaining humans are ruthlessly hunted down, Graham, Ryan and Yaz face a terrifying fight to survive...

Civilisations fall. Others rise anew. Lies are exposed, truths are revealed, battles are fought, and for the Doctor — trapped and alone — nothing will ever be the same again.