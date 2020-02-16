RadioTimes.com understands that while a September start date has not been officially fixed, Doctor Who is expected to go back in front of the cameras in autumn 2020.

This would mean that the next series would premiere next year – though again, an exact transmission date has not been officially confirmed.

Though filming itself might not begin for several months, Doctor Who will be in continuous production from now until then, with post-production still being finalised on the final episodes of the current series 12, to be followed by pre-production on series 13.

A special episode has also already been confirmed, to air at some point after series 12 has finished – likely during the festive period.

Jodie Whittaker has confirmed that she will star in the next series, telling Entertainment Weekly in January, “I’m doing another season. That might be a massive exclusive that I’m not supposed to say, but it’s unhelpful for me to say [I don’t know] because it would be a massive lie!”

Chris Chibnall will also be returning as showrunner, dispelling rumours of his exit last year. “It’s categorically untrue [that I’m leaving],” Chibnall told RadioTimes.com and other press during a visit to Doctor Who’s Cardiff set. “We’re already planning the next series after this [12th] series.”

It is currently unclear which other regular cast members might be joining Whittaker, with the status of Bradley Walsh (Graham), Mandip Gill (Yaz) and Tosin Cole (Ryan) still unclear. Recently, Cole was cast in US courtroom drama 61st Street, playing a lead role in two eight-episode seasons.

Doctor Who continues on BBC One at 7:10pm on Sundays