Where is Love Island filmed, and where is the villa?

This is where our 2019 hopefuls will be jetting off to

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep8 on ITV2 Pictured: As night falls over the villa, the Islanders play a game of Dares. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 TL

It’s almost time for a fifth series of reality TV giant Love Island, where a series of singletons will head off for a sizzling summer of lust – and maybe even love.

The nation is set to spend every night on tenterhooks as the newest batch of contestants enter that infamous villa in the hope of coupling up with The One (and landing that £50,000 cash prize).

But where will our new cohort be jetting out to? Here’s everything you need to know…

Where is Love Island filmed?

Love Island Villa 2018
Love Island Villa 2018 (ITV, FT)

It is still yet to be confirmed whether Love Island will be taking place in the same villa it has been located at for previous two series (with Brexit potentially throwing a spanner in the works should it still take place on 29th March).

While the original 2005 run of the show was filmed on Armstrong Island, Fiji, the more recent incarnation of Love Island has been set in the Spanish Balearic Island of Majorca.

The villa itself is located towards the east of the island, in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar.

Love Island Villa 2018
Love Island Villa 2018 (ITV, FT)

Love Island superfans also have the opportunity to stay in the luxe villa without having to apply through the show’s rigorous casting process – a week’s stay in the complex will set you back around £3,000.

It is also TBC whether Casa Amor will be making its grand return for the fifth series, having been at the centre of some of Love Island’s biggest bust-ups when it was introduced in series 3.

Love Island fans will remember when eventual series 3 winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies temporarily split when they forced into the different villas, each choosing to couple up with a new partner when apart.

Casa Amor caused fireworks in the last series as well, with Josh Denzel cosying up to Kaz Crossley leaving previous partner Georgia Steel seething, protesting that “she’s loyal, babes.”

The secondary villa is only a short walk away from the main Love Island villa, in the shadow of the Levante Hills.

Love Island is set to return to ITV2 this summer

All about Love Island

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

