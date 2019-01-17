Meet the cast of Death in Paradise series 8

Death in Paradise returns with a crop of new guest stars as DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) and his team tackle some baffling murder mysteries on the Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

While Danny John-Jules (Officer Dwayne Myers) may have left the show, both JP and Florence are back alongside Catherine and the Commissioner. And there’s a new cop in town as Officer Ruby Patterson (Shkyo Amos) joins the team…

Here are the main characters and guest stars who will feature in series eight:

Ardal O’Hanlon plays DI Jack Mooney

Who is DI Jack Mooney? When DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) left Saint Marie at the end of series six, DI Jack Mooney found himself taking on the top job and moving into Humphrey’s old shack on the beach. An Irish widower with a daughter away at university, he has settled into life on the island but still finds himself a little lonely. He tends to disarm people with long (and sometimes rambling) stories and odd questions, but ultimately he is a brilliant detective.

What else has Ardal O’Hanlon been in? O’Hanlon is best-known for playing the comically clueless and naive Father Dougal McGuire in Father Ted. Since then, he has starred in My Hero, Robbie the Reindeer, Blessed, and Skins.

Joséphine Jobert plays DS Florence Cassell

Who is DS Florence Cassell? DI Jack Mooney’s second-in-command. She is a talented and capable detective, and is absolutely dedicated to her job. Having grown up in a house full of men (with five older brothers), Florence has learnt to be assertive and strong-minded. She is very easy to get along with and has a good sense of humour.

What else has Joséphine Jobert been in? Before joining Death in Paradise, the French actress and singer appeared on TV in France, with shows including Cut, Sous le soleil de Saint-Tropez, and Summer Crush.

Tobi Bakare plays Officer JP Hooper

Who is Officer JP Hooper? A young, ambitious and hard-working police officer who joined the show in 2015. He previously worked closely with Officer Dwayne Myers, and is eager to prove himself to his bosses. JP is married to the girl he had a crush on at school.

What else has Tobi Bakare been in? Recent credits include Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, where he played Eggsy’s friend Jamal. Before joining the cast of Death in Paradise, he appeared in The Tunnel, One Child, The Smoke, and Silent Witness.

Don Warrington plays Commissioner Patterson

Who is Commissioner Selwyn Patterson? The gruff police commissioner of Saint Marie – and Jack’s boss. He has a deadpan sense of humour and tends to keep his employees on edge, even though he is usually impressed by their crime-solving skills.

What else has Don Warrington been in? An accomplished stage and screen actor, Warrington has appeared in Rising Damp, New Street Law, To Play the King, and Hamlet. He played the President of Great Britain in an alternative universe in Doctor Who episode Rise of Cybermen.

Who is Ruby Patterson? After the departure of Officer Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules) , there is a vacancy at Saint Marie police station – but not for long. Commissioner Patterson’s niece Ruby joins the team as an eager new recruit, fresh out of police college. She has been described as a “bundle of joy.”

What else has Shyko Amos been in? Aside from a tiny two-line part in A Very English Scandal, Shyko Amos is a complete newcomer to television.

Elizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey

Who is Catherine Bordey? As one of the most friendly and popular people on the island of Saint Marie, she runs Catherine’s Bar on the beach-front where locals and police alike gather to relax in the evenings. She is at the heart of the Honoré community and is always on hand to offer advice and create unusual cocktails. Catherine has been an important part of Death in Paradise since the first series launched in 2011.

What else has Elizabeth Bourgine been in? The actress has mainly appeared on French TV, with more than 60 roles in film and television.

Leemore Marrett Jr plays Patrice Campbell

Who is Patrice Campbell? Florence’s new boyfriend.

What else has Leemore Marrett Jr. been in? The actor has made appearances in Humans, Final Score, Call the Midwife, Vera, Silent Witness, 24: Live Another Day, and Whitechapel.

Episode two guest stars

Jonathan Kerrigan plays Xander Shepherd

Who is Xander Shepherd? The boss of Saint Marie Zoo. He inherited the family business from his father, who founded the zoo on the island.

What else has Jonathan Kerrigan been in? The actor has starred in The Five, Heartbeat, Diana, In The Club, and Stan Lee’s Lucky Man. He is also married to his Death in Paradise co-star and on-screen wife, Shelley Conn…

Shelley Conn plays Marina Shepherd

Who is Marina Shepherd? Xander’s heavily-pregnant wife. She also works at the zoo and is an animal psychologist.

What else has Shelley Conn been in? Like Jonathan Kerrigan, Shelley starred in the TV series Heartbeat. She recently had a key role in ITV’s Liar as DI Vanessa Harmon, and has appeared shows including Terra Nova, Heading Out, By Any Means, The Lottery, and Strike Back. Conn played Princess Pondichery in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Blake Harrison plays Theo Roberts

Who is Theo Roberts? Theo is the only employee of Saint Marie zoo who isn’t actually part of the Shepherd family.

What else has Blake Harrison been in? Best known for playing Neil Sutherland in The Inbetweeners and in the spin-off movies, Blake Harrison has recently appeared in the Hugh Grant TV series A Very English Scandal as inept assassin Andrew Newton, and in Jodie Whittaker thriller Trust Me as her estranged boyfriend Karl. Other credits include The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, Prime Suspect 1973, and Bob the Builder – for which he is the voice of Scoop.

Charlotte Ritchie plays Iris Shepherd

Who is Iris Shepherd? Xander’s younger sister, and the zoo’s herpetologist – ie she hangs out with the amphibians and reptiles, and has a particular affinity for snakes. Iris also has a taste for all things designer and expensive.

What else has Charlotte Ritchie been in? You’re most likely to remember her as Nurse Barbara Hereward from Call the Midwife, or perhaps as posh Oregon from Fresh Meat. Recently she joined Doctor Who for the New Year’s episode Resolution, where she played Lin.

Jonas Armstrong plays Dylan Shepherd

Who is Dylan Shepherd? Xander’s brother. He grew up at the zoo and is deeply attached to the family business. Dylan’s specialty is primates.

What else has Jonas Armstrong been in? The actor starred in BBC drama Robin Hood. Since the show ended a decade ago, he has appeared in Prisoners Wives, Hit & Miss, Walking with the Enemy, Line of Duty and Dark Angel. He played the role of Nathaniel in Ripper Street, and Menelaus in Troy: Fall of a City.

Sule Rimi plays Emil Delacroix

Who is Emil Delacroix? That would be telling…

What else has Sule Rimi been in? You may have seen Sule Rimi in Black Earth Rising, where he played Dr Busasa. His credits also include Strike Back, Unforgotten, DNN: Definitely Not Newsround, and Stella.