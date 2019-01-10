Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer reveal the truth behind their brief break-up in Life After Love Island

Love seemed well and truly dead last month, when Love Island winner Dani Dyer announced she had split with stationery salesman Jack Fincham in a shock Instagram post.

The 22-year-old wrote at the time, “Jack and I have sadly decided to part ways, it’s been an incredible six months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but sadly we’ve come to the realisation that it’s not meant to be long-term.

“We both plan to stay friends. I hope you all understand.”

However, Dyer was forced to eat her words as she reunited with Fincham, 26, shortly after posting.

And the two have now explained what caused the brief break-up in their ITVBe spin-off show, Life After Love Island.

Speaking candidly to camera, Dyer said, “I’d rather just be honest and say I f***ed up. Can I just do that, please? I’m just going to say I f***ed up. I mean, it was a really horrible thing because I thought we was done and we were over and there was no going back.

“I didn’t realise how much it would affect you, Jack, I genuinely didn’t. Obviously, I thought we was over. You have to put things out. It’s not like he didn’t know, he knew we were over at that point. It was horrible, I don’t want to upset anyone, it makes me sad.”

For Fincham, however, Dyer’s sudden dumping came as a shock to him, as he added that it made him realise how deeply he cared for his girlfriend.

“I was in the pub actually, with my mates. Everyone started staring at me with their mouths open,” he said, visibly tearing up. I looked and you had put that thing up and I just thought ‘F***ing hell’ and because everyone was saying it to me I thought it must be real.

“So, the fact that I thought that it was real made me realise actually I don’t ever want to split up with you.”

Dyer then went on to explain that she was feeling pressure from the public’s investment in their relationship.

“People’s opinions…they do affect you because you feel like you owe them something,” she explained.

“I think going forward we should definitely just live in the moment. Take every day as it comes and not worry and not panic about our relationship.”

Elsewhere in the fly-on-the-wall doc, viewers saw how the couple were coping with their new puppy, before travelling to China to develop their own businesses.

Jack & Dani: Life After Love Island is available to watch on the ITV Hub