When is Vera back on TV? Who is in the cast? What’s going to happen?

Not long to wait before that iconic mac and hat are back on TV as Ann Cleeves’ titular detective returns to screens for series nine of Vera. Here’s everything you need to know about the drama’s return…

When is Vera back on TV?

There is no air date for series nine just yet, but if last year’s run is anything to go by, we can expect a return to ITV at some point in January.

What will happen in the new series of Vera?

Plenty! The return of Vera kicks off with Blind Spot which sees Brenda Blethyn once more as DCI Vera Stanhope, investigating the death of newly qualified forensic psychologist Joanne Caswell who was working in Newcastle when her body was found dumped on a landfill site a good distance from home. Vera soon discovers that Joanne had been looking into the crimes of a one-time patient who had recently taken their own life. Can she follow the trail to uncover a suspect with a motive to kill the victim?

How many episodes are in Vera series nine?

Four self-contained instalments. The series will start with Blind Spot and end with The Seagull, a fourth episode which has been adapted from Ann Cleeves’ latest book of the same title. The Seagull sees Vera re-open a cold case after uncovering not one but two skeletens hidden near Whitley Bay. One appears to belong to a missing person – Robbie Marshall – but when one of Robbie’s old acquaintances is murdered in the present, Vera must try to connect the two deaths.

Who is in the cast of Vera series nine?

Brenda Blethyn, of course, as the eponymous Vera, alongside Kenny Doughty returning as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy who has worked hard to prove himself as DCI Stanhope’s trustworthy partner. Rounding out the investigative team are Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart and Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards. And then there’s Ibinabo Jack who portrays DC Jacqueline Williams, a transfer from the Fraud Squad in series eight.

There’s also a bunch of stellar guest stars signed up for series nine – chief among them former Doctor Peter Davison. Viewers should also keep an eye out for James Atherton (Coronation Street), Jodie McNee (Britannia), Adrian Lukis (The Crown) and Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones).

Where can I watch old episodes of Vera?

Select episodes are available on the ITV Hub. You can also purchase instalments from any series on Amazon Prime Video.