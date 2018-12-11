Jenna Coleman celebrates as Victoria series three filming ends

Jenna Coleman has revealed that filming on Victoria series three is complete.

The star of ITV’s hit period drama posted on Instagram to celebrate the end of production, and thanked the “amazing” cast and crew for their work.

“It’s a wrap,” she wrote, sharing a number of photos of Queen Victoria and teasing some of the dramatic events that are set to feature in the third series.

The new series is expected to air in early 2019, although an air date has not yet been confirmed by ITV.

Filming for series three officially began on 21st May this year. ITV released a first look at the new episodes at the beginning of October, and now that filming is complete fans can expect to see more from the upcoming series.

In another image posted on 26th October, Coleman marked the end of production with a shot of her in costume riding a horse.

Lily Travers, a new addition to the cast for Victoria series three, also took to Instagram to celebrate the end of filming. The actress will play the Duchess Sophie of Monmouth in the new episodes.

The new series is set to open in the year 1848, a “turbulent and uncertain time” for monarchs and subjects alike according to creator Daisy Goodwin.

Speaking after the show was recommissioned, she said: “Series three will start in 1848 which was a hugely dramatic and eventful time for both the royal family and Europe, with revolutions on the continent and uncertainty around the monarchy. Viewers can expect more drama than ever before in the third series.”

Former Doctor Who star Coleman has had a busy year, having also starred in BBC1 thriller The Cry.

Asked whether she’ll continue to play Victoria after series three, Coleman recently told Radio Times: “We’re deciding on a series-by-series basis.”

She added: “In the next one she’s starting to look a bit more matronly, she’s had six or seven children, so a bit wider, bit more of a bust, the make-up is more drawn… but there will come a point in her story when no amount of prosthetic make-up or me lowering my voice will be convincing enough.”

The eight-part series will air on ITV in 2019.

This article was originally published on 27 October 2018