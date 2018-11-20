"Turbulent times" sounds about right. When we rejoin the royal couple, the year will be 1848 – a key year in European history.

Series three will see Victoria under pressure from the government to leave London for her own safety, amid fears of revolution and unrest in London.

But the Queen is also facing pressure within the royal marriage, and writer Daisy Goodwin has said she is keen to explore tensions around Victoria's frequent pregnancies and her relationship with her husband.

Asked whether she’ll continue to play Victoria after series three goes out in 2019, Coleman recently told Radio Times: “We’re deciding on a series-by-series basis.”

She added: “In the next one she’s starting to look a bit more matronly, she’s had six or seven children, so a bit wider, bit more of a bust, the make-up is more drawn… but there will come a point in her story when no amount of prosthetic make-up or me lowering my voice will be convincing enough.”

This article was originally published on 5 October 2018

Victoria season three starts on PBS Masterpiece in the US, Sunday 13 January, 9/8c