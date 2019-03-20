Asked whether she'll continue to play Victoria after series three goes out in 2019, Coleman tells Radio Times magazine: "We're deciding on a series-by-series basis."

She adds: "In the next one she's starting to look a bit more matronly, she's had six or seven children, so a bit wider, bit more of a bust, the make-up is more drawn... but there will come a point in her story when no amount of prosthetic make-up or me lowering my voice will be convincing enough."

The actress, who previously played the Doctor's companion Clara in Doctor Who, also reveals that she actually turned down the role of Victoria twice before agreeing to do it.

More like this

"I had just finished doing nearly four years on Doctor Who and I didn't want to do another long TV project," she explains. "I wanted to do lots of different things, but now I'm doing Victoria, I find her quite addictive."

Now she's about to star as a very different character altogether. In BBC1's The Cry, Coleman plays a mother whose baby boy goes missing on a trip to Australia – disappearing from the back seat of a rental car.

"The Cry is a real contrast to Victoria, and Victoria was a real contrast to Doctor Who," she says. "That was the attraction for me. If I'd been offered something sci-fi after Doctor Who I probably would have turned it down. I've never done anything like a psychological thriller before."

Victoria series three will air on ITV in March 2019

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 24 September 2018