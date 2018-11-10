Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard: What were the judges’ scores in week 8?

Check out the judges' scores for every dance during this Saturday's Strictly live show

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 03/11/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **LIVE SHOW** The Strictly Come Dancing contestants and professional dancers - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Things in the ballroom heat up, as we’re now just one week away from Strictly’s move to Blackpool. Who’ll make the cut this year? Following several surprise eliminations — and not to mention Stacey Dooley and Kate Silverton’s injuries — everything is still to play for. Keep up to date with all the couples’ scores on the night.

Check out all the Strictly judges’ scores as they come in for every dance this Saturday – with live updates:

Strictly 2018 week 8 results

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 39 (9,10,10,10)

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 36 (9,9,8,10)

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 32 (8,8,8,8)

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 32 (7,8,8,9)

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 31 (7,8,8,8)

Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec 30 (7,7,8,8)

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden 27 (6,7,7,7)

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 

FULL LIST: All the leaderboards from every week of Strictly Come Dancing 2018 

