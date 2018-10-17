Doctor Who beats Bodyguard to become the biggest drama launch of the year

The consolidated viewing figures for Jodie Whittaker’s first Doctor Who episode are in, and it’s looking like a massive number of people tuned in to meet the Thirteenth Doctor in The Woman Who Fell to Earth.

Advertisement

Using new “four-screen” metrics which also take in viewers who watch on non-TV devices (ie laptops, tablets and so on) as well as televisions, the BBC has revealed that 10.9 million people watched Whittaker’s debut in total, marking the biggest series launch for the drama since it returned in its modern form (Christopher Eccleston’s first episode achieved 10.8 million, at a time when non-TV viewing was far less of a phenomenon than it is today).

The consolidated ratings also make Doctor Who the biggest drama launch of 2018 so far, even beating out the massive figures for Jed Mercurio’s Bodyguard to claim the top spot. While “four-screen” ratings weren’t available for Bodyguard, Doctor Who’s unaltered consolidated ratings of 10.5 million still narrowly pipped Bodyguard’s 10.4 million.

“On behalf of the entire Doctor Who team, a huge thank you to viewers for taking Jodie’s Doctor and her new friends into their hearts, in such huge numbers,” series Showrunner Chris Chibnall said in a release.

“It’s a thrill being deluged with pictures of families snuggled up together, kids (and adults) hiding behind sofas (they actually do that!), and seeing all the extraordinary creative artwork inspired by the show.

“The journey of the Thirteenth Doctor is only just beginning. Next stop: Alabama 1955.”

“It’s incredibly exciting to see the audience responding to Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor in such huge numbers,” added BBC Content Director Charlotte Moore.

“The brilliant Chris Chibnall’s new series is an epic adventure on every level, full of so much wit but a scary, edge of your seat adrenaline rush too.”

At time of writing Doctor Who’s overnight ratings for the series’ second episode (The Ghost Monument) had come in at 7.1 million, only dropping a million from the premiere’s overnights, so it may be that the days of big Doctor Who ratings are only just beginning.

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on Sundays on BBC1