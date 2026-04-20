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Scandal icon Kerry Washington talks new show and real-life family revelations: “I think secrets are always rooted in shame”
She was a star of hit drama Scandal, but in real life the actor doesn’t do secrets and lies.
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Published: Monday, 20 April 2026 at 5:01 pm
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