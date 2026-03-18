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MLB 2026 on TV: UK coverage, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide to watching the MLB in the UK in 2026, featuring a full TV schedule of games coming up.
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Published: Wednesday, 18 March 2026 at 12:49 pm
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