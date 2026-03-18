Spring is finally here. Days are growing warmer and longer, flowers are starting to bloom, and, more importantly, the new Major League Baseball season is upon us.

Ad

It's been less than five months since the Los Angeles Dodgers won their second consecutive World Series in an epic seven-match showdown with the Toronto Blue Jays but yesterday's glories have to be forgotten at the start of a new campaign.

Another wild winter of offseason business has shaken things up across both the National League and the American League, which makes the postseason picture a tough one to predict with so much baseball still to be played – though the three-peat chasing Dodgers look the team to beat.

It's too soon to be looking ahead to the business end of the campaign, anyway. We should instead sit back and celebrate the return of the MLB – and with it the chance to watch the world's best back on the diamond.

Whether you've been attracted to the sport by the dramatic events of the World Baseball Classic or you've been a diehard fan for years, the good news is that viewers in the UK can tune in to regular coverage of the new MLB season.

Radio Times brings your complete guide to watching the MLB in the UK in 2026, featuring a full TV schedule of games coming up.

When is the MLB 2026 season?

The MLB 2026 season begins on Wednesday 25 March – though the first match begins very early on the morning of Thursday 26 March for fans in the UK.

The regular season runs until Sunday 27 September, with the postseason set to get under way on Tuesday 29 September, and the start of the World Series set for Friday 23 October.

The LA Dodgers won the World Series in 2025. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

How to watch MLB 2026 on TV and live stream in the UK

TNT Sports are the main TV broadcaster for the MLB in the UK and will show select games live.

You can watch TNT Sports with a monthly pass or via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video on a monthly basis without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream the action on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

HBO Max, which launches on Thursday 26 March, is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live MLB, Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing, and MotoGP.

Fans in the UK can also sign up to watch matches on MLB.tv. The subscription is $149.99 per season and also allows viewers to watch replays of games on demand.

Select games were available on free-to-air on the BBC last season. It remains to be seen whether that will be the case in 2026, though the MLB London Series fixtures are expected to be shown by the public service broadcaster.

MLB 2026 TV schedule

Thursday 26 March

San Francisco Giants v New York Yankees (12:05am) TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max

New York Mets v Pittsburgh Pirates (5:15pm) TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max

Friday 27 March

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks (12:30am) TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max

San Francisco Giants v New York Yankees (8:35pm) TNT Sports 3 / HBO Max

Saturday 28 March

Toronto Blue Jays v Oakland Athletics (8pm) TNT Sports 3 / HBO Max

Sunday 29 March

San Francisco Giants v New York Yankees (12:15am) TNT Sports 3 / HBO Max

Philadelphia Phillies v Texas Rangers (6:30pm) TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max

Monday 30 March

Seattle Mariners v Cleveland Guardians (12:20am) TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max

Kansas City Royals v Minnesota Twins (9:10pm) TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.