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I'm Tom Bradby – this is why I wrote my new ITV thriller Secret Service, and why it feels more terrifyingly realistic than ever
Tom Bradby’s new ITV thriller reflects his career as a journalist – which got him shot and left him with acute insomnia.
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Published: Monday, 20 April 2026 at 5:00 pm
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