Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
David Budd is beaten and bloodied in sneak peek at Bodyguard’s series finale

David Budd is beaten and bloodied in sneak peek at Bodyguard’s series finale

There will be blood

Bodyguard Finale on BBC1

David Budd is a man on a mission. He’s convinced that a conspiracy at the heart of government led to the death of Home Secretary Julia Montague and now he believes he’s got the evidence to prove it.

Advertisement

With the mysterious kompromat (that’s compromising material) in hand he should be able to prove his theory, prove his innocence and catch the killer, right? Wrong. Bodyguard is a Jed Mercurio drama and if there’s one thing we know about Mr Mercurio it’s that he never makes things easy for his characters.

A sneak peek at the extra-long series finale hints that David will have quite a bit of trouble cracking this case and proving his innocence.

Advertisement

But don’t just take our word for it – have a sneak peek at the latest Bodyguard finale images and you’ll see for yourself…

Tags

All about Bodyguard

Bodyguard Finale on BBC1
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Bodyguard

Final episode of BBC’s Bodyguard set to be extended special

Richard Madden in Bodyguard

9 critical questions we have after Bodyguard episode 5

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 28/08/2018 - Programme Name: Bodyguard - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Ep 3) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUESDAY 28TH AUGUST, 2018* David Budd (RICHARD MADDEN), Julia Montague (KEELEY HAWES) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Sophie Mutevelian

Bodyguard viewers struggled with the twists, turns, kompromats, Death Stars and dodgy e-fits of episode 5

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 21/08/2018 - Programme Name: Bodyguard - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Generics) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUESDAY 21ST AUGUST, 2018* Julia Montague (KEELEY HAWES), David Budd (RICHARD MADDEN) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Des Willie

Bodyguard finale trailer teases thrilling stand-off between police and assassin

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more