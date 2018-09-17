Bodyguard viewers struggled with the twists, turns, kompromats, Death Stars and dodgy e-fits of episode 5

There were also a lot of dashed hopes of a shocking return from the dead...

The penultimate episode of Bodyguard was an intense and plot-heavy affair – one that had many viewers re-thinking their theories, and struggling to keep up.

Taking place two episodes after the sensational death of Keeley Hawes’s Home Secretary Julia Montague, expectations were high for a surprise return.

Looking forward to seeing @Misskeeleyhawes back on our TV screens tonight 😀 #Bodyguard — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) September 16, 2018

Excited about Keeley Hawes coming back from the dead tonight! #Bodyguard — rachelrobertsREAL (@scouserachel) September 16, 2018

But is she realLy dead? #Bodyguard — Ruth Bromley (@MMS_ethics) September 16, 2018

But then doubt started to creep in…

Her name now isn’t in the opening credits so #bodyguard pic.twitter.com/QfvGQ7yKEi — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 16, 2018

I was on board with her still being alive but starting to back track now…#Bodyguard — Rich Laverty (@RichJLaverty) September 16, 2018

I don’t want her to be, but I’m starting to think now that she really is dead… #Bodyguard — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) September 16, 2018

Also becoming increasingly concerned that Julia is actually dead and next week David will solve the mystery without a massive jaw-dropping twist. What a waste of Keeley Hawes #Bodyguard — Heidi Stephens (@heidistephens) September 16, 2018

Meanwhile, people had artistic critiques of the e-fit of the mysterious Richard Longcross…

It’s ok. Wait wait. Everyone stand down. I can save you the trouble. David Moyes. #Bodyguard pic.twitter.com/33AtXvPNX5 — Nick Johnson (@NJJohno) September 16, 2018

"Did you make a Sim of this man, Nadia?" #bodyguard pic.twitter.com/bXxu1jkE4k — Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) September 16, 2018

And there was a lot of talk of the show’s continuing use of ‘kompromat’, the Russian term for ‘compromising materials’ which has been made famous by the allegations that swirl around US president Donald Trump.

Is kompromat just a word everyone uses now?! — Jess Brammar (@jessbrammar) September 16, 2018

#Bodyguard So what? They're Russians now? Since when did the British security services start using the word 'Kompromat' in common parlance? — Mark Smith (@TV_Mark2015) September 16, 2018

But mostly, viewers were simply enthralled, bored, or just confused. This was, after all, an episode mostly concerned with moving various pieces into place so they’re ready for a thrilling finale – but that meant having to have paid serious attention to the show so far to understand what was going on.

Me watching The Bodyguard suspicious of everyone and trying to figure who is involved #TheBodyguard pic.twitter.com/YrCudWij3Y — lucy (@xxLucylooxx) September 16, 2018

I have now shrieked “they’re in on it too!!” so many times it has become utterly meaningless #bodyguard — Melissa Cox (@mmdotcox) September 16, 2018

Wait a minute! Weren’t we all told #bodyguard was going to be full of sex!! The only thing throbbing is my head 🤔 #whatISgoingon 🤷‍♂️ — Alan Carr (@AlanCarr) September 16, 2018

New suspect emerges in the murder of Julia Montague #Bodyguard pic.twitter.com/lfgHhmn2BV — Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby E (@TobyonTV) September 16, 2018

And the theories and confusion only intensified once the fired (and very suspicious) PR Advisor Chanel Dyson stepped back onto the scene…

The dodgy PR girl is back. I don’t trust her in the slightest. #Bodyguard — Stephen (@STJ_95) September 16, 2018

I DONT TRUST YOU CHANELLE #Bodyguard pic.twitter.com/wx9pLuKiUF — Declan Cashin Big Dec Energy (@Tweet_Dec) September 16, 2018

And then, to make things even more confusing, the whole thing landed on a reference Montague once made to the ‘Death Star’ – one that was heavily referenced in the ‘Previously’ trailer, but was still a tricky one to remember.

Well, it sounds like the "Death Star" will be relevant tonight. Both mentions in the previously on. #Bodyguard — Not Seth (@guestofseth) September 16, 2018

Does anyone know what the death star is? Because the way she told him about it made it seem like it was common knowledge. And he still hasn’t gone to the bloody thing as far as I can tell?! Is anyone more confused than they were an hour ago? Or is that just me? 🤯 #Bodyguard — emily (@emkate__) September 16, 2018

So the tablet is surely at the 'Death Star'…where's that though? #Bodyguard — Caitlin McCulloch (@scaredycait) September 16, 2018

Thankfully however, some viewers were paying attention:

When Home Sec visited PM, she told Budd to "look for the death star" if she didnt come back. Initially when Budd first searched her flat, she described the photo where the tablet was hidden as them "planning the death star" #Bodyguard — James Walker (@dajerbal) September 16, 2018

Bodyguard concludes on BBC1 this Sunday (23rd September) at 9pm