Now some broadcasters are pressuring creator Jed Mercurio into writing them in to the drama for a possible series two.

BBC North America editor Jon Sopel was one of the first to make his feelings known, tweeting, "My problem with Bodyguard is that I’m not in it. Surely Mr Mercurio you’d want White House reaction? US offering whatever support, special relationship, close intel services cooperation. I’m the only BBC correspondent not in it"

Mercurio was quick to spot his message, offering an olive branch and the promise of an appearance if the drama gets a second series.

Of course, this only set off a landslide of reporters pitching for a part.

But given how many BBC faces have had cameos in the series already, it's almost more interesting to point out who hasn't made an appearance.

Step forward BBC News headliner, Huw Edwards.

Ouch.

The series of course still has two episodes to run, meaning there's more than enough time for another news reporter to steal the limelight.

According to producer Priscilla Parish, it was easy to convince BBC journalists to take part once Marr had agreed.

"Andrew Marr was such an important part of episode one; it’s a completely crucial character point for David and for Julia and the production value of having that studio, " she explained.

"I think after the response [Mercurio] got from Andrew and the BBC producers, he thought, 'well, what an opportunity. Might as well ask.' You can either pay a whole load of actors to do it, or you can get the real thing. And it makes it more serious, frightening and more dramatic when you have people whose voices are familiar."

