"You have to wait until the end because anything can happen," Mercurio said in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine.

"Some shows do nosedive at the end, or some piece of content could become incredibly controversial and affect the way the show is seen. In the end, you have to accept that the broadcaster holds all the cards."

However, the creator of Bodyguard and the BBC's other big police hit Line of Duty did insinuate that DS Budd would at least survive the rest of the series – unlike another key character.

Mercurio explained that the one major hurdle for a possible Bodyguard series two would be actor Madden's availability.

"He's the genuine article, a real leading man. And I think this role has put him very much in the spotlight for bigger things," Mercurio said.

"So the practicality may be that we have to work round his availability, if we are lucky enough to get him back."

Mercurio also added that he would rather not kill off the character in series two "because it would leave a massive hole".

The writer is currently filming Line of Duty series five, but agreed to discuss episode four's shocking revelation with broadcaster Mark Lawson for Radio Times.

Article first published on 10 September 2018