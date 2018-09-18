Accessibility Links

Final episode of BBC’s Bodyguard set to be extended special

The BBC1 drama will come to a thrilling conclusion with a 75-minute episode

The BBC1 drama will come to a thrilling conclusion with a 75-minute episode

The Bodyguard

If you’re savouring every minute of Bodyguard, we have good news: the final episode of the BBC drama is set to be an extended special.

The BBC has announced that the sixth and final episode of the political thriller will be 75 minutes long instead of the usual hour, meaning an extra 15 more minutes more tension and drama than previously expected.

“We’re grateful to the BBC for agreeing to an extended finale of Bodyguard,” writer Jed Mercurio said in a statement. “This way BBC viewers will experience the full measure of a nail-biting climax to the series.”

The final episode of the series created by Line of Duty writer Jed Mercurio will air on Sunday 23rd September at 9pm on BBC1.

With episode four due to air this Sunday 9th September, viewers have been left on tenterhooks about whether Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes) survived the explosion that left her lying bloody on the floor.

It’s also currently unclear about who was behind the attack, and whether bodyguard David Budd (Richard Madden) has anything to do with it. Not to mention the feud brewing between the security services and the police force…

Bodyguard continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC1

All about Bodyguard

Bodyguard Finale on BBC1
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

