Do these new Bodyguard images hint at what will happen in episode 4?

Do these new Bodyguard images hint at what will happen in episode 4?

Jed Mercurio left viewers on the edge of their seats with a thrilling episode three cliffhanger...

Richard Madden in Bodyguard

Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio left fans of the drama thriller on the edge of their seats with a thrilling episode three cliffhanger – but how will the series continue in episode four?

*SPOILER ALERT – This article contains spoilers for Bodyguard episode three so proceed at your own risk, ma’am*

The final moments of episode three saw an explosion tear through the auditorium where Keeley Hawes’ Home Secretary, Julia Montague, was giving a controversial speech.

David Budd (Richard Madden) appeared to jump to her aid, but he too was caught up in the blast.

By the end of the episode we knew David was alive, but ‘Lavender’s’ status remained unclear. We saw her head move for just a moment on the stage, but did she survive?

Well, after analysing newly released images from episode four, we’ve noticed that Montague is conspicuously absent in the BBC sneak preview. Could they hint that she might not have made it? Take a look and decide for yourself…

All about Bodyguard

Richard Madden in Bodyguard
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

