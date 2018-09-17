Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Bodyguard finale trailer teases thrilling stand-off between police and assassin

Bodyguard finale trailer teases thrilling stand-off between police and assassin

"Look no further for Julia's assassin"

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 21/08/2018 - Programme Name: Bodyguard - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Generics) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUESDAY 21ST AUGUST, 2018* Julia Montague (KEELEY HAWES), David Budd (RICHARD MADDEN) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Des Willie

The penultimate episode of Bodyguard may have been a tad slower and more plot-heavy than usual, but if a new trailer for next week’s finale is anything to go by, it was merely the calm before the storm.

Advertisement

The brief trailer, first shown after the episode on Sunday night, teases a thrilling and tense stand-off between Richard Madden’s specialist protection officer David Budd and the police, who seem to be convinced that he’s the man who assassinated Keeley Hawes’s Home Secretary Julia Montague.

Of course, this could also just be a classic act of misdirection – an editing trick to make you think that they are referring to Budd as the ‘inside man’ of the conspiracy when in reality they’re talking about someone else.

Will there be other twists in the series finale? Some viewers certainly think so

Advertisement

Bodyguard concludes on BBC1 this Sunday (23rd September) at 9pm 

Tags

All about Bodyguard

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 28/08/2018 - Programme Name: Bodyguard - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Ep 3) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUESDAY 28TH AUGUST, 2018* David Budd (RICHARD MADDEN), Julia Montague (KEELEY HAWES) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Sophie Mutevelian
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Richard Madden in Bodyguard

9 critical questions we have after Bodyguard episode 5

Stephanie Hyam, Bodyguard (BBC, EH)

Who is Chanel in Bodyguard – and why has she returned now?

EMBARGOED UNTIL 00.01 THURS 5TH OCTOBER - BODYGUARD FIRST LOOK IMAGE

Who's who? Meet the cast on Bodyguard on BBC1

Vanity Fair main pic

When does Vanity Fair air on TV? Who is in the cast?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more