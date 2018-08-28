Viewers loved episode two of Bodyguard – but some weren’t convinced by one particular plot point

Plus: a special mention for a teacher and her cup of tea

Jed Mercurio’s new BBC1 drama Bodyguard went down a storm this bank holiday weekend – the first episode saw a peak of 6.9m viewers tuning in – but some viewers were left unsure about one element of the plot after Monday night’s episode two.

*Spoilers for The Bodyguard episode two to follow*

The second instalment saw Richard Madden’s former army veteran continue to protect Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes) as an attempt on her life was made (by his former army pal Andy), and deal with the fallout of a terror attack on his kids’ school. It was all very dramatic, and then things got steamy…

Yep, Montague and her guardian got it on, putting a swift end to that will-they-won’t-they debate in the nascent stages of the drama. And not everyone was happy about it…

“Oh, don’t shag him,” Caroline Hooton wrote on Twitter. “For goodness sake. Can we not just have a drama with a male and female character where they don’t shag?”

Brooke Gorman concurred: “Why does Bodyguard have to follow every God damn single drama that has been on in the past 607 years and make the two main characters, who are completely incompatible, get together!!” she wrote. “Can we not make a good programme without this weird element.”

Was there really a need to take it into the gutter?! Unless this leads into an even better plot the bloody BBC have just ruined one of the best dramas they've made for years. #noneedforthesmut #Bodyguard — Kay Almeida (@kaybroonster) August 27, 2018

Any chance of a BBC drama where the male and female lead don’t cop off?! Cliché, obvious and unnecessary. #Bodyguard — Becky Adam (@BeckyAdamDC) August 27, 2018

#Bodyguard spoil a good drama by shagging the Home Secretary. Javid would have no chance lol — Martin 🐝 93-20 💯 (@SolomonLX11) August 27, 2018

Genuinely fuming with #bodyguard. There’s no need for them to sleep together, just cheap tele — Robbie Smart (@robbie_smart) August 27, 2018

Others were upset about it for a different reason.

“I wish they’d stop banging,” @AvoidInertia wrote. “I’m watching this with my parents.”

I wish they’d stop banging. I’m watching this with my parents. (I’m 47 btw). #bodyguard — AvoidInertia (@AvoidInertia) August 27, 2018

It doesn’t matter how old you are, nothing is more awkward than when you’re watching telly with your parents and a sex scene comes on #Bodyguard — Hannah (@HannahLiz73) August 27, 2018

But some viewers were much more concerned by a cup of tea – specifically the one that a primary school teacher managed to hold onto for the duration of a terrorist attack, despite, you know, impending doom and all.

“The real hero in tonight’s Bodyguard is the teacher who didn’t spill a drop of her tea when getting the kids to safety,” Jill Barnett wrote. “Throw the cup and move faster hen!!!”

The real Hero in tonight’s #Bodyguard the teacher who didn’t spill a drop of her tea when getting the kids to safety 🤨 Throw the cup and move faster hen!!! 😳😆 — Jill Barnett (@JillLBarnett) August 27, 2018

Shoutout to the teacher who kept her cool and held her cup of tea the entire time her life and the kids lives were in danger #teaismoreimportant #bodyguard pic.twitter.com/NavJXMklhX — Dave (@DavidMackayy) August 27, 2018

Shoutout to the teacher who kept hold of her cup of tea all the way through that incident. #Bodyguard — Maria Gallagher (@MooTheNerd) August 27, 2018

On behalf of teaches everywhere – we get a 15 minute break to refuel and WE NEED THAT COFFEE…. I wouldn’t have dropped the mug either ☕️ #Bodyguard — Catriona Duggan (@catrionaduggan) August 27, 2018

Bodyguard continues next Sunday at 9pm on BBC1