Keeley Hawes played Home Secretary Julia Montague, alongside a female police chief, suicide bomber, police markswoman, bomb disposal expert– not to mention train manager – and it had some viewers crying 'political correctness gone mad!'.

Others, however, pointed out that perhaps Mercurio wasn't portraying such an unrealistic view of the world after all...

...while others still suggested it was certain viewers, rather than the show's creators, who needed to work on their outlook...

More like this

But as the debate raged on, there was one part of the drama the British public could agree was unrealistic...

Episode two of Bodyguard is due on BBC1 at 9pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

Advertisement

Hopefully it won't be late...