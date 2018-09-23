When does Bodyguard air its series finale?

The finale of Bodyguard will air on Sunday 23rd September at 9pm, with a 75-minute extended episode.

Is there a Bodyguard series finale trailer?

Yup, here's a handy breakdown of the suspects:

Who is in the cast of Bodyguard?

Keeley Hawes, star of Line of Duty and The Durrells, plays Home Secretary Julia Montague, a determined and ambitious woman who is a skilled political operator. She is divorced and lives alone in London, but still has to work with her ex-husband in Parliament.

The story is told through the eyes of her new bodyguard David Budd, played by Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. He is a war veteran now working as a Personal Protection Officer for the Royalty and Specialist Protection Branch (RaSP) of London’s Metropolitan Police.

Other faces you might recognise include Line of Duty’s Gina McKee, playing David's boss Anne Sampson, and Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle as his estranged wife Vicky Budd.

Cucumber’s Vincent Franklin will appear as Mike Travis, and Stuart Bowman will play MI-5 boss Stephen Hunter-Dunn. Other cast members include Nina Toussaint-White and Pippa Haywood.

Oh, and the real Andrew Marr also makes a cameo! He interviews Julia Montague about her new surveillance bill and approach to foreign policy in the Middle East.