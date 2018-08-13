In a piece in the latest issue of Radio Times, Mercurio said that as Keeley Hawes stars in both shows, playing Lindsay Denton in Line of Duty and Home Secretary Julia Montague in Bodyguard, they must "exist in different dramatic universes". But that there was no reason why Game of Thrones' Madden, who plays the eponymous bodyguard in Mercurio's latest drama, couldn't appear in a different role in award-winning Line of Duty...

"Because Keeley was in Line of Duty and now Bodyguard, the only rule I have is that the shows exist in different dramatic universes," Mercurio explained.

"AC-12 [the police anti-corruption squad in Line of Duty] couldn't turn up halfway through Bodyguard because they'd have to say: 'That's not the Home Secretary, it's Lindsay Denton.'

"But there's no reason why Richard [Madden] couldn't appear in Line of Duty in a different role," he added.

BBC1's six-part series Bodyguard, which also stars fellow Line of Duty alumnus Gina McKee, sees Hawes play an ambitious Home Secretary whose bodyguard's political beliefs couldn’t be further from her own. It's set to begin this autumn on BBC1.