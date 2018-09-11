BBC journalists are already bidding for cameos in Bodyguard series two

Andrew Marr, Laura Kuenssberg, Sophie Raworth and Simon McCoy have all featured in the BBC series – but their colleagues are feeling jealous...

The number of BBC cameos keeps rising in Bodyguard, with journalists including Laura Kuenssberg and Sophie Raworth joining Andrew Marr for brief appearances in the hit BBC1 thriller.

But all this moonlighting is making other BBC colleagues jealous – especially when they realise basically everyone else in the newsroom has featured except them.

Now some broadcasters are pressuring creator Jed Mercurio into writing them in to the drama for a possible series two.

BBC North America editor Jon Sopel was one of the first to make his feelings known, tweeting, “My problem with Bodyguard is that I’m not in it. Surely Mr Mercurio you’d want White House reaction? US offering whatever support, special relationship, close intel services cooperation. I’m the only BBC correspondent not in it”

My problem with #bodyguardbbc is that I’m not in it. Surely Mr Mercurio you’d want White House reaction? US offering whatever support, special relationship, close intel services cooperation. I’m the only BBC corr not in it — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) September 10, 2018

Mercurio was quick to spot his message, offering an olive branch and the promise of an appearance if the drama gets a second series.

Series 2? — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) September 10, 2018

Of course, this only set off a landslide of reporters pitching for a part.

No, series 2 involves a major cyber attack. He’s going to need a technology correspondent… https://t.co/9cCwvbIHnO — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) September 11, 2018

I really feel there should be more weather in the plot… — Nick Miller (@WeatherNick) September 10, 2018

Anyone important (say) recovering in hospital would probably be listening to the #globalnewspod to catch up. — Jackie Leonard (@JackieLeonard01) September 11, 2018

But given how many BBC faces have had cameos in the series already, it’s almost more interesting to point out who hasn’t made an appearance.

Step forward BBC News headliner, Huw Edwards.

It just seemed a little vulgar to join the 326 other @BBCNews colleagues already taking part. — Huw Edwards (@huwbbc) September 10, 2018

Ouch.

The series of course still has two episodes to run, meaning there’s more than enough time for another news reporter to steal the limelight.

According to producer Priscilla Parish, it was easy to convince BBC journalists to take part once Marr had agreed.

“Andrew Marr was such an important part of episode one; it’s a completely crucial character point for David and for Julia and the production value of having that studio, ” she explained.

“I think after the response [Mercurio] got from Andrew and the BBC producers, he thought, ‘well, what an opportunity. Might as well ask.’ You can either pay a whole load of actors to do it, or you can get the real thing. And it makes it more serious, frightening and more dramatic when you have people whose voices are familiar.”

Bodyguard continues this Sunday at 9pm on BBC1