Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
BBC journalists are already bidding for cameos in Bodyguard series two

BBC journalists are already bidding for cameos in Bodyguard series two

Andrew Marr, Laura Kuenssberg, Sophie Raworth and Simon McCoy have all featured in the BBC series – but their colleagues are feeling jealous...

David Budd in Bodyguard, BBC

The number of BBC cameos keeps rising in Bodyguard, with journalists including Laura Kuenssberg and Sophie Raworth joining Andrew Marr for brief appearances in the hit BBC1 thriller.

Advertisement

But all this moonlighting is making other BBC colleagues jealous – especially when they realise basically everyone else in the newsroom has featured except them.

Now some broadcasters are pressuring creator Jed Mercurio into writing them in to the drama for a possible series two.

BBC North America editor Jon Sopel was one of the first to make his feelings known, tweeting, “My problem with Bodyguard is that I’m not in it. Surely Mr Mercurio you’d want White House reaction? US offering whatever support, special relationship, close intel services cooperation. I’m the only BBC correspondent not in it”

Mercurio was quick to spot his message, offering an olive branch and the promise of an appearance if the drama gets a second series.

Of course, this only set off a landslide of reporters pitching for a part.

But given how many BBC faces have had cameos in the series already, it’s almost more interesting to point out who hasn’t made an appearance.

Step forward BBC News headliner, Huw Edwards.

Ouch.

The series of course still has two episodes to run, meaning there’s more than enough time for another news reporter to steal the limelight.

According to producer Priscilla Parish, it was easy to convince BBC journalists to take part once Marr had agreed.

“Andrew Marr was such an important part of episode one; it’s a completely crucial character point for David and for Julia and the production value of having that studio, ” she explained.

“I think after the response [Mercurio] got from Andrew and the BBC producers, he thought, ‘well, what an opportunity. Might as well ask.’ You can either pay a whole load of actors to do it, or you can get the real thing. And it makes it more serious, frightening and more dramatic when you have people whose voices are familiar.”

Advertisement

Bodyguard continues this Sunday at 9pm on BBC1

Tags

All about Bodyguard

David Budd in Bodyguard, BBC
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 21/08/2018 - Programme Name: Bodyguard - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Generics) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUESDAY 21ST AUGUST, 2018* Julia Montague (KEELEY HAWES), David Budd (RICHARD MADDEN) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Des Willie

Bodyguard’s Jed Mercurio confirms death of THAT key character

(BBC)

Jed Mercurio would “absolutely” do Bodyguard series 2 – but there’s one big problem

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Bodyguard - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Ep 4) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUESDAY 4TH SEPTEMBER, 2018* David Budd (RICHARD MADDEN) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Des Willie

This Bodyguard fan has an inspired theory about what’s REALLY going on after episode 4’s twist

Bodyguard episode 4

7 questions we have after that EXTREMELY eventful fourth episode of Bodyguard

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more