Game of Thrones confirms early 2019 air date for season 8

The final season of the fantasy drama will air in the first half of next year, according to HBO bosses

The Night King and the White Walkers in Game of Thrones (HBO, HF)

Game of Thrones will be back in the first half of 2019, HBO has confirmed.

After much speculation about when the eighth and final season will be airing, the window has narrowed – slightly.

President of HBO programming Casey Bloys was asked when fans could expect the show to return, and after originally saying “sometime in 19”, The Wrap reports he additionally stated it would be in ‘the first half’ of the year.

Instead of giving us plenty of detail and huge spoilers for what we can expect for season eight, Bloys simply said Game of Thrones’ final season was “pretty great”.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones (HBO, HF)
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones (HBO)

The final season will be directed by David Benioff, DB Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik, and executive produced by Thrones veterans including author George RR Martin.

Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner has already teased that there will be a “incredibly emotional” and “very satisfying” ending to the fantasy series which will tell the story of the warring families of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros as they fight for the Iron Throne.

