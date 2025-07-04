However, that doesn’t necessarily mean a season 3 is guaranteed to happen to tell them.

That said, given how popular the series is – its season 2 opening gained 1.3 million views in just three days – it would be surprising if The Apothecary Diaries ended without its proper conclusion.

With that said, read on to learn everything we know about a The Apothecary Diaries season 3, from a potential release date to speculation about the returning cast of characters.

Will there be a The Apothecary Diaries season 3?

As of the time of writing, The Apothecary Diaries season 3 has yet to be confirmed.

But before you lose hope, fans of the series should pay close attention to the special The Apothecary Diaries panel happening right now over at Anime Expo 2025.

Guest stars Aoi Yuki, who voices Maomao, and Asami Seto, who voices Shisui, are present, and speculation about whether they'll announce season 3 has risen.

Check back in the future where we’ll hopefully be able to confirm whether The Apothecary Diaries season 3 is happening and, most importantly, when.

When could a potential The Apothecary Diaries season 3 air?

While it’s hard to pin down an exact potential release date for The Apothecary Diaries season 3, we would speculate that – if confirmed – the third season would be released sometime in early 2027.

This takes into account the length of time between the first and second seasons, as well as the efforts required to develop an anime series.

While the series is indeed popular, its high quality is what makes it so well-loved in the first place, so TOHO Animation Studio and OLM shouldn’t and wouldn’t want to rush.

We will update this section as soon as we have more information, so please check back regularly.

The Apothecary Diaries. Crunchyroll

Who could return for a potential The Apothecary Diaries season 3?

If we’re to speculate based on the number of appearances in episodes, as well as the overarching storyline set out in The Apothecary Diaries light novel and anime, here’s who are the most likely cast members to return for a potential season 3:

Maomao - Aoi Yūki (JP) / Emi Lo (EN)

Jinshi - Takeo Ōtsuka (JP) / Kaiji Tang (EN)

Shisui - Asami Seto (JP) / Suzie Yeung (EN)

Xiaolan - Misaki Kuno (JP) / Bree Han (EN)

Gyokuyō - Atsumi Tanezaki (JP) / Molly Zhang (EN)

Gaoshun - Katsuyuki Konishi (JP) / Alex Hom (EN)

Apothecary Diaries. Crunchyroll

Is there a trailer for a The Apothecary Diaries season 3?

No trailer has been announced for The Apothecary Diaries season 3. But we'll update this page as soon as more information about the potential next season is revealed. So be sure to check in!

The Apothecary Diaries is available to watch on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

