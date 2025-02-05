At this point, Maomao embarks on an unexpected new career solving medical mysteries among the courtiers and concubines who live in the royal court. Teaming up with a eunuch named Jinshi, she uses her apothecary skills to foil assassination attempts and diagnose unusual ailments, along with uncovering some royal conspiracies.

Streaming internationally on Crunchyroll, The Apothecary Diaries launched its first season in 2023, with season 2 premiering in January 2025. Read on to learn more about the season 2 release schedule!

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 release schedule

New episodes of The Apothecary Diaries arrive on Fridays at 5:15pm, with dubbed episodes arriving two weeks later. Here's the expected release schedule for season 2:

Episode 1 - "Maomao and Maomao" - 10th January 2025

Episode 2 - "Caravan" - 17th January 2025

Episode 3 - "Corpse Fungus" - 24th January 2025

Episode 4 - "Mirrors" 31st - January 2025

Episode 5 - "Moon Fairy" - 7th February 2025

Episode 6 - 14th February 2025

Episode 7 - 21st February 2025

Episode 8 - 28th February 2025

Episode 9 - 7th March 2025

Episode 10 - 14th March 2025

Episode 11 - 21st March 2025

Episode 12 - 28th March 2025

Episode 13 - 4th April 2025

Episode 14 - 11th April 2025

Episode 15 - 18th April 2025

Episode 16 - 25th April 2025

Episode 17 - 2nd May 2025

Episode 18 - 9th May 2025

Episode 19 - 16th May 2025

Episode 20 - 23rd May 2025

Episode 21 - 30th May 2025

Episode 22 - 6th June 2025

Episode 23 - 13th June 2025

Episode 24 - 20th June 2025

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 trailer

Happily there's already an English-language trailer for The Apothecary Diaries season 2, teasing plenty of palace intrigue in this new chapter of Maomao and Jinshi's adventures.

You can watch the trailer below.

How to watch The Apothecary Diaries season 2

You can stream both seasons of The Apothecary Diaries on Crunchyroll, available in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, Middle East and CIS.

This simulcast release is subtitled, with dubbed episodes arriving two weeks after their original airdate, available in English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazilian) and Spanish (Latin American and Castilian).

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 began on January 10th 2025.

