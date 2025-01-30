She previously worked at an apothecary in the red-light district before shenanigans occur and she is kidnapped and sold into indentured servitude to the Imperial Palace.

Instead of fighting back with force, Maomao decides to take this all in her stride and continue to work at the palace.

However, tragedy soon occurs with a mysterious illness threatens the emperor’s concubines and children. With her training at the apothecary, Maomao manages to save the day, all while being an anonymous force within the palace.

Unfortunately for her, she can’t remain hidden for long, and is put to work to solve mysteries.

A quirky but loveable series, season 2 promises even more fun than last time. But when can we expect The Apothecary Diaries season 2 dub to be released? Read on to find out more.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 dub expected release schedule

With the premiere for The Apothecary Diaries season 2 dub on 24th January 2025, we have a good idea on when to expect the release of the other dubbed episodes.

The show will be dubbed into English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazilian) and Spanish (Latin American and Castilian), to reflect the anime series’s extensive international audience.

Check out the expected release schedule for the season 2 dub below.

Episode 1 - Maomao and Maomao - 24th January 2025

Episode 2 - Caravan - 31st January 2025

Episode 3 - Corpse Fungus - 7th February 2025

Episode 4 - 14th February 2025

Episode 5 - 21st February 2025

Episode 6 - 28th February 2025

Episode 7 - 7th March 2025

Episode 8 - 14th March 2025

Episode 9 - 21st March 2025

Episode 10 - 28th March 2025

Episode 11 - 4th April 2025

Episode 12 - 11th April 2025

Episode 13 - 18th April 2025

Episode 14 - 25th April 2025

Episode 15 - 2nd May 2025

Episode 16 - 9th May 2025

Episode 17 - 16th May 2025

Episode 18 - 23rd May 2025

Episode 19 - 30th May 2025

Episode 20 - 6th June 2025

Episode 21 - 13th June 2025

Episode 22 - 20th June 2025

Episode 23 - 27th June 2025

Episode 24 - 4th July 2025

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 dub release date officially debuted on 24th January 2025. It’s standard for dubs to release around two weeks after the subtitled counterparts, especially for popular releases like The Apothecary Diaries.

While it can be frustrating for fans who prefer dubs to wait, it’s hard to argue when the English dub of this series has some pretty strong names involved in its cast and crew.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 dub cast

Announced officially by Crunchyroll, we know who will be returning for the Apothecary Diaries season 2 dub.

Emi Lo as Maomao

Kaiji Tang as Jinshi

Bree Han as Xiaolan

Monica Piskor as Lingli

Jim Foronda as Guen

Alex Hom as Gaoshun

Molly Zhang as Gyokuyou

Naya Moreno as Ailan

Giovannie Cruz as Hongniang

Monica Rial as the Narrator

Kelly Greenshield as Guiyuan

Suzie Yeung as Shisui

Kelsey Cruz as Yinghua

Alex Mai as the Emperor

Wendy Powell as Madam

Ciaran Strange as Pairin

Trina Nishimura as Lihua

Rebecca Danae as Meimei

Monica Flatley as Joka

Reshel Mae as Lishu

Oscar Seung as Ukyou

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 premiered on 10th January 2025 via Crunchyroll.

