Maomao, an unassuming girl raised by her apothecary father, never imagined that royalty would be in her life - until she was kidnapped and sold into service in the town’s palace.

Soon, she becomes a lady-in-waiting to the Emperor’s favourite consort, placed in charge of tasting all food for poison before they eat it. Will Maomao be able to live a quiet life, or will her unstoppable curiosity lead her down a dangerous road?

If you can’t wait to dive into The Apothecary Diaries, read on to find out when you watch the series, alongside if a trailer has been released yet or not.

When will The Apothecary Diaries season 1 come out?

The anime adaptation of The Apothecary Diaries was officially announced on February 16th 2023 by TOHO Animation, a subsidiary of one of the top three film distributors in Japan.

Currently, the only information we have for its release window is that it will come out sometime during 2023.

Is there a trailer for The Apothecary Diaries season 1?

During TOHO Animation’s announcement of the anime in production, they also released a two-minute long trailer which showed off the vibrant, picturesque style that the company is adapting the story into.

We get glimpses of Maomao’s life throughout the years, alongside the ever-sprawling palace, as well as many, many ceremonial dresses. While not much is said, it seems they’ve captured the tone of the light novel series well.

The Apothecary Diaries cast: who’s playing who?

So far, the only casting announcement that has been officially revealed by TOHO Animation is that of Maomao, who is being voiced by Aoi Yuki.

As soon as we hear about any new casting announcements, we’ll update this page.

You can catch The Apothecary Diaries season 1 releasing on Crunchyroll sometime later in 2023.

