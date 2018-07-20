Accessibility Links

When is Japandemonium on TV? What channel is it on, and what’s it about?

Everything you need to know about ITV's new show Japandemonium, a round-up of the most bizarre moments in Japanese game shows

In Britain, our game shows are very structured. The likes of The Chase, Pointless and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?  are all enjoyable, but there’s an undeniable rigidity. In fact, it’s perhaps a downright travesty that in all our time of watching gameshows, we’ve never seen anyone sticking pipe cleaners up their nose, or a female pop star getting electric shocks as she scoffs noodles.

Thank goodness then for ITV’s new show, Japandemonium. Hosted by Strictly star Melvin Odoom, Japandemonium gives an insight into the weird and downright bizarre world of Japanese game shows, and promises to entertain, shock and provide some much needed frivolity (and screwball comedy) to our lives. Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Japandemonium on TV in the UK?

The eight-part show airs Saturdays at 6.30pm, on ITV1

What is the show about?

The series will look through clips of the weird, wonderful and sometimes outrageous world of Japanese game shows, promising to educate us all in absolutely nothing at all.

Electric shocks, a lift of eels and finding out just where some of the contestants stick pipe-cleaners will be amongst many of the absurdities that have found their way on Japanese game shows. What’s not to like?

How many episodes will there be?

The series will run for eight episodes, airing weekly.

