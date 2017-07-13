The series promises to showcase clips from a whole host of game shows that have popped up on Japanese TV throughout the years, as well as some of the most ridiculous and hilarious pranks that have been pulled on celebrities and members of the public alike in the name of entertainment.

Hidden camera pranks will be plentiful and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant and radio DJ Melvin Odoom will be on hand to guide us through the weird and wonderful offerings week after week.

Advertisement

Japandemonium will air on ITV later this year.