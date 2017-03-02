In a teaser clip ahead of his performance alongside fellow DJ Rickie Haywood Williams, he suggests that the pair take on impersonations of Britney and Madonna.

But alas, Rickie and Melvin aren’t performing 2003’s Me Against the Music. Which, after you see the video, is kind of a huge shame.

Instead, they're taking on a mash-up of Will Smith hits (“We’re going to Miami!”) as Matt Edmondson pads out his bum to impersonate Nicki Minaj and Russell Grant does Diana Ross on Saturday 4th March BBC1.

A lot can be forgiven in the name of charity...

Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief airs at 6:45pm on Saturday 4th March on BBC1