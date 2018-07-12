Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Love Island fans refuse to be happy about Megan and Wes

Love Island fans refuse to be happy about Megan and Wes

Can we ever forgive the pair of them for what they did to Laura (and new Alex, and Eyal, and Dean…)

Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson in Love Island (ITV, HF)

Last night’s Love Island was pretty momentous, with on-again-off-again couple Megan and Wes finally making it official and deciding to become boyfriend and girlfriend (for those not in the know, a step above the usual “coupling up”).

Advertisement

After the shock of Megan sacking off Eyal, Wes leaving Laura for Megan, Megan turning her back on Wes for new Alex then Wes winning her back, it finally seems like there might be a happy ending for the couple – but it’s fair to say that Love Island fans still haven’t forgiven them for their muggy actions thus far.

So no, they haven’t quite won the nation’s hearts like fellow official couple Jack and Dani (or even Josh and Kaz). But elsewhere, some viewers were actually willing to give the pair a chance.

So who knows? Maybe Wes and Megan could still turn a few other peoples’ opinions on their heads, and even have a shot at winning the eventual 50 grand prize at the end of the competition.

OK, yes, that’ll still be Jack and Dani but listen, we have to at least pretend it’s still a competition.

Advertisement

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9.00pm

Tags

All about Love Island

Kieran, Alex and Idris on Love Island (ITV, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

New Jack from Love Island

Yes Jack! New Love Islander Idris feels the wrath of Laura’s man

Alexandra Cane, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Who is Alexandra Cane? Meet the Love Island contestant who likes the look of Josh

Love Island Friday 6 July - Georgia

Fakery claims and staged scenes: has Love Island become too manipulative?

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 – Which stars are joining the jungle cast?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more