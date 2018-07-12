Love Island fans refuse to be happy about Megan and Wes

Can we ever forgive the pair of them for what they did to Laura (and new Alex, and Eyal, and Dean…)

Last night’s Love Island was pretty momentous, with on-again-off-again couple Megan and Wes finally making it official and deciding to become boyfriend and girlfriend (for those not in the know, a step above the usual “coupling up”).

After the shock of Megan sacking off Eyal, Wes leaving Laura for Megan, Megan turning her back on Wes for new Alex then Wes winning her back, it finally seems like there might be a happy ending for the couple – but it’s fair to say that Love Island fans still haven’t forgiven them for their muggy actions thus far.

watching jack and dani become official vs watching wes and megan #loveisland pic.twitter.com/fkJ7ZpWFa5 — eden🧜🏻‍♀️ (@edenmoody_) July 11, 2018

The producers are pushing an agenda to make us like wes and Megan and I’m not hear for it #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/YFxNrGDC44 — zim zimma (@FatimaNamata) July 11, 2018

me when serial cheater Megan wants to ask Wes to be her boyfriend so she has a better chance at winning #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/03mST9L6Tl — ryan🥀 (@ryanhxrte) July 11, 2018

Cant help but think Wes & Megan went ‘official’ to try an win back the public 🤔 not convinced its genuine #LoveIsland — 💋 Kate 💋 (@KatieJHannah) July 12, 2018

The producers may be trying to make us like Megan and Wes but listen, she’s been in the bottom 3 a few times now – she knows the public doesn’t like her. She’s now doing the absolute most… From being a girl’s girl with Samira and being all over Wes. Stay woke. #LoveIsland — Bery🦋🌸✨ (@berysharif) July 11, 2018

Point blank refuse to be happy for Megan and Wes. Get off my tele. #loveisland — Gemma Blair (@gemmablair) July 11, 2018

Love Island dramatically building up Megan and Wes becoming boyfriend and girlfriend and expecting us to all get behind them as a couple #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lFeUsGM838 — Helen (@HelenMLeach) July 11, 2018

So no, they haven’t quite won the nation’s hearts like fellow official couple Jack and Dani (or even Josh and Kaz). But elsewhere, some viewers were actually willing to give the pair a chance.

Props to Megan. I feel like she's just very insecure and is constantly seeking validation from men to feel more confident. But she found someone is fully obsessed with her and helps her feel secure in a relationship. Took a lot of balls for her to ask Wes, congrats #loveisland — Jessica (@jessica_is_mexo) July 11, 2018

I know I'm half drunk but Megan asking Wes to be her boyfriend when he was prepping to ask her to be his girlfriend is literally making me cry sjsjsjwjej Help!!!! Romance!! Is cute!!!! #LoveIsland — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) July 11, 2018

Unpopular opinion: but Megan and Wes are actually really well suited and I think they’ll actually last longer than most people think x #LoveIsland — hol 🛸 (@spiceheads) July 11, 2018

Nah why am I smiling at wes and Megan I hate both of them??? #LoveIsland — Saff (@SaffronEdghill) July 11, 2018

So who knows? Maybe Wes and Megan could still turn a few other peoples’ opinions on their heads, and even have a shot at winning the eventual 50 grand prize at the end of the competition.

OK, yes, that’ll still be Jack and Dani but listen, we have to at least pretend it’s still a competition.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9.00pm