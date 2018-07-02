What Love Island did to Dani is too much for some people

"Love Island producers sending Dani that video is literally like when Romeo thought Juliet had died but was actually sleeping..."

Have the producers of Love Island gone too far with their latest pot-stirring antics? Plenty of viewers think so…

With two sets of Islanders currently living in different villas – the original, and new venue Casa Amor – the one true couple, Jack and Dani, have been temporarily split up.

But while other coupled up boys in Casa Amor have had their heads turned by new girls, Jack has behaved impeccably – even choosing to sleep outside on one of the day beds rather than spend the night with another girl, and confessing to the other boys that he loves Dani.

Yet on Sunday night’s show, Dani was sent out-of-context footage featuring Jack’s shocked reaction to the arrival of his ex Ellie in Casa Amor, reducing Dani to a blubbering wreck who thinks everything she feared, thanks to her past experiences with men, has now come true again.

And viewers are not happy with the Love Island producers…

See here's the thing – I'm all for the producers showing the girls footage of what is happening at Casa Amor, but at least make it representative of what is actually going on. Unfair on Jack, and is just emotional abuse to Dani. That didn't sit well with me ngl #LoveIsland — Dan Culyer (@Dan_Culyer) July 1, 2018

I can believe the love island producers have done that to Dani… I get they like to stir the pot but that is to far. How they have made Dani feel 😥 when Jack has been well behaved so wrong 😡 #loveisland — Laura Nash (@LauraLouiseNash) July 2, 2018

Is it so hard to believe that the horrible stuff with Wes and Megan and Laura and now Josh and Georgia that viewers might actually ENJOY a #LoveIsland love story instead of being forced to watch Dani break into tears because of a clip edited to play on her insecurities? — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) July 1, 2018

Love Island producers sending Dani that video is literally like when Romeo thought Juliet had died but was acc sleeping #loveisland — Juliana (@_julianacooper) July 1, 2018

And there’s someone else Love Island fans think may not be too impressed by the way the show has treated his daughter…

an accurate representation of my level of inner frustration knowing that jack has just admitted he loves dani but watching dani crying and thinking he’s getting back with his ex #loveisland pic.twitter.com/sm44gJ5mVw — flo🌻 (@sugdone) July 1, 2018

Petition for Danny Dyer to enter the villa and confront the producers #loveisland — b.b (@benoobrown) July 1, 2018

Where do we sign?

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV for comment.

Love Island continues at 9pm