Here's who Laura kissed in that unseen Love Island Snog, Marry, Pie moment
“It wasn’t just a peck on the lips, it was a proper snog and it did raise a few eyebrows..."
Tuesday's Love Island challenge saw the boys and girls asked to choose which of their opposite numbers they wanted to Snog, Marry and Pie.
It resulted in a fair bit of cream in the face for Adam, a reciprocated kiss between Wes and Megan that marked the start of his break up with Laura and multiple marriage proposals for the lovely Dani.
- Love Island viewers have noticed something familiar about the new contestants
- What is Love Island’s Casa Amor?
- Who is Charlie Williams? Meet the Love Island contestant who's into Alex
But for some reason there was one result viewers never got to see – Laura's choice of a snog.
While ITV say there was no particular reason why we were only shown Laura's Marry (Wes #awkward) and Pie (Adam) selections, it's intriguing to discover that the boy she decided to lock lips with was – drumroll please...
...Alex!
More like this
And apparently it was no simple peck on the lips.
“Things really kicked off during a game of Snog, Marry, Pie," a source told OK.
“Megan annoyed Laura and surprised us all by going in for a kiss with Wes, and he of course repaid the compliment by then also choosing to snog her back when it was his turn to pick.
“Interestingly, though, Laura also shared a snog with Alex, which none of us were expecting!”
“It wasn’t just a peck on the lips, it was a proper snog and it did raise a few eyebrows.
“Maybe there could be some romance between the two of them going forward or maybe Alex will pick Laura at the next re-coupling.”
Alex currently has his attention captured by new girl Charlie in twin villa Casa Amor but, who knows, maybe there's a little something there between him and Laura if that doesn't work out...