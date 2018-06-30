But for some reason there was one result viewers never got to see – Laura's choice of a snog.

While ITV say there was no particular reason why we were only shown Laura's Marry (Wes #awkward) and Pie (Adam) selections, it's intriguing to discover that the boy she decided to lock lips with was – drumroll please...

...Alex!

And apparently it was no simple peck on the lips.

“Things really kicked off during a game of Snog, Marry, Pie," a source told OK.

“Megan annoyed Laura and surprised us all by going in for a kiss with Wes, and he of course repaid the compliment by then also choosing to snog her back when it was his turn to pick.

“Interestingly, though, Laura also shared a snog with Alex, which none of us were expecting!”

“It wasn’t just a peck on the lips, it was a proper snog and it did raise a few eyebrows.

“Maybe there could be some romance between the two of them going forward or maybe Alex will pick Laura at the next re-coupling.”

Alex currently has his attention captured by new girl Charlie in twin villa Casa Amor but, who knows, maybe there's a little something there between him and Laura if that doesn't work out...