Love Island viewers have noticed something familiar about the new contestants
See if you can spot it...
Well, Love Island has certainly stepped up a gear. The boys have joined six new girls in Casa Amor and half a dozen new guys have been sent in to woo the remaining female islanders in the villa.
At least, we think. Viewers have noticed that the show’s latest arrivals not only share names with some of the original boys (there’s now two Alexs and Jacks), but they look eerily similar, too.
- Everything you need to know about Love Island 2018
- Meet the stars of Love Island 2018
- Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter
Let’s break it down. First up, people are saying Sam (Bird) and Jack (Fowler, the newbie semi-pro footballer) are doppelgangers…
And then there’s the similarity between Wes and Jordan…
And (at a very very big stretch), people have said Frankie and the original Jack look alike…
And it even looks like Eyal might have sneaked back on the show too...
Will any of the new boys replace the old islanders? Will the Casa Amor girls successfully seduce anyone? And, most importantly, will we all remember their names before tonight's episode?
Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm