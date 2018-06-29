World Cup 2018 Last 16 knockout rounds: Full fixture guide for every BBC and ITV match
Dates, times and live TV coverage details for every match of the first knockout round at the World Cup in Russia – UPDATED
Unfortunately, the World Cup 2018 can’t last forever – and the 32 starting countries must be cut in half before the knockout rounds.
Only the winner and runner-up from each group will progress to the Round of 16. So, when are the first World Cup knockout matches on TV – and who will be playing?
The BBC and ITV will share coverage of the World Cup last 16 matches, with the broadcasters deciding between them which matches they will air once all the fixtures are confirmed.
ITV had the first two picks of the last 16 fixtures and they have unsurprisingly chosen to broadcast the England match. Check below for all the Last 16 World Cup fixtures, dates and kick-off times.
- Sport on TV 2018 calendar: how to watch the Fifa World Cup, Wimbledon and more
- Who could England play in the World Cup 2018 knockout rounds?
Which teams have qualified for the World Cup knockout stages?
Here are the teams that have made it through to the Last 16: France, Argentina, Uruguay, Portugal, Spain, Russia, Croatia, Denmark, Mexico, Sweden, England, Belgium, Brazil, Switzerland, Japan and Colombia
World Cup 2018 round of 16 full fixtures – knockout rounds live on BBC and ITV
Saturday 30 June: France v Argentina (winner Group C v runner-up Group D)
Kick-off 3pm UK time
Channel BBC
Venue Kazan Arena, Kazan
Saturday 30 June: Uruguay v Portugal (winner Group A v runner-up Group B)
Kick-off 7pm UK time
Channel ITV
Venue Sochi
Sunday 1 July: Spain v Russia (winner Group B v runner-up Group A)
Kick-off 3pm UK time
Channel BBC
Venue Moscow (Luzhniki)
Sunday 1 July: Croatia v Denmark (winner Group D v runner-up Group C)
Kick-off 7pm UK time
Channel ITV
Venue Nizhny Novgorod
Monday 2 July: Brazil v Mexico (Winner Group E v runner-up Group F)
Kick off 3pm UK time
Channel ITV
Venue Samara
Monday 2 July: Belgium v Japan (Winner Group G v Runner-up Group H)
Kick-off 7pm UK time
Channel BBC
Venue Rostov-on-Don
Tuesday 3 July: Sweden v Switzerland (Winner Group F v Runner-up Group E)
Kick-off 3pm UK time
Channel BBC
Venue St Petersburg
Tuesday 3 July: Colombia v England (Winner Group H v Runner-up Group G)
Kick-off 7pm UK time
Channel ITV
Venue Moscow (Spartak)