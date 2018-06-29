Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
World Cup 2018 Last 16 knockout rounds: Full fixture guide for every BBC and ITV match

World Cup 2018 Last 16 knockout rounds: Full fixture guide for every BBC and ITV match

Dates, times and live TV coverage details for every match of the first knockout round at the World Cup in Russia – UPDATED

Getty, TL

Unfortunately, the World Cup 2018 can’t last forever – and the 32 starting countries must be cut in half before the knockout rounds.

Advertisement

Only the winner and runner-up from each group will progress to the Round of 16. So, when are the first World Cup knockout matches on TV – and who will be playing?

The BBC and ITV will share coverage of the World Cup last 16 matches, with the broadcasters deciding between them which matches they will air once all the fixtures are confirmed.

ITV had the first two picks of the last 16 fixtures and they have unsurprisingly chosen to broadcast the England match. Check below for all the Last 16 World Cup fixtures, dates and kick-off times.

Which teams have qualified for the World Cup knockout stages?

Here are the teams that have made it through to the Last 16: France, Argentina, Uruguay, Portugal, Spain, Russia, Croatia, Denmark, Mexico, Sweden, England, Belgium, Brazil, Switzerland, Japan and Colombia

World Cup 2018 round of 16 full fixtures – knockout rounds live on BBC and ITV

Saturday 30 June: France v Argentina (winner Group C v runner-up Group D)

Kick-off 3pm UK time

Channel BBC

Venue Kazan Arena, Kazan

Saturday 30 June: Uruguay v Portugal (winner Group A v runner-up Group B)

Kick-off 7pm UK time

Channel ITV

Venue Sochi

Sunday 1 July: Spain v Russia (winner Group B v runner-up Group A)

Kick-off 3pm UK time

Channel BBC

Venue Moscow (Luzhniki)

Sunday 1 July: Croatia v Denmark (winner Group D v runner-up Group C)

Kick-off 7pm UK time

Channel ITV

Venue Nizhny Novgorod

Monday 2 July: Brazil v Mexico (Winner Group E v runner-up Group F)

Kick off 3pm UK time

Channel ITV

Venue Samara

Monday 2 July: Belgium v Japan (Winner Group G v Runner-up Group H)

Kick-off 7pm UK time

Channel BBC

Venue Rostov-on-Don

Tuesday 3 July: Sweden v Switzerland (Winner Group F v Runner-up Group E)

Kick-off 3pm UK time

Channel BBC

Venue St Petersburg

Tuesday 3 July: Colombia v England (Winner Group H v Runner-up Group G)

Kick-off 7pm UK time

Channel ITV

Advertisement

Venue Moscow (Spartak)

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about FIFA World Cup 2018

(Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

26 Jun 1990: John Barnes of England (L) shoots past Michel Preud'homme of Belgium, but the goal is ruled out for offside during the FIFA World Cup Finals 1990 second round match against Belgium played at the Dall''Ara Stadium, in Bologna, Italy. England won the match 1-0 after extra-time. Mandatory Credit: David Cannon /Allsport

England v Belgium: from Italia 90 to the 2018 World Cup, is history about to repeat itself?

VOLGOGRAD, RUSSIA - JUNE 18: Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images) TL

Who could England play in the World Cup 2018 knockout rounds?

England's striker Harry Kane celebrates scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between England and Slovenia at Wembley Stadium in London on October 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images) Getty, TL

When are England playing in the World Cup 2018?

(Getty)

World Cup 2018 Complete fixtures and TV coverage guide

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more