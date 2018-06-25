When is A Discovery of Witches released on Sky1? Who is in the cast, and what’s going to happen?

Everything you need to know about the new supernatural romance starring Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer

New drama A Discovery of Witches is based on the novel of the same name by Deborah Harkness (from her All Souls trilogy), and is set to debut later this year on Sky1.

Filmed in Wales in the newly-minted Bad Wolf studios (a space opened by former Doctor Who producers Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner), the series follows a young academic (Teresa Palmer) who begins to reconnect with her witch heritage after meeting a charming vampire (Matthew Goode).

Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming series below.

When is A Discovery of Witches on TV?

Though we don’t have an exact airdate yet RadioTimes.com understands that the eight-part series will kick off towards the end of summer/early autumn, probably at some point in September.

The series will air on Sky1.

Is there a trailer for A Discovery of Witches?

There is indeed, and you can watch it below.

There were also some earlier teasers including the below:

Who is in the cast of A Discovery of Witches?

Australian actor Teresa Palmer and Brit Matthew Goode take the lead roles of Diana Bishop and Matthew Clairmont, the witch and vampire whose unlikely romance could have massive ramifications.

Lindsay Duncan also stars in the series as Matthew’s mother Ysabeau, with Doctor Who’s Alex Kingston playing a key role as Diana’s aunt and guardian Sarah Bishop.

Other cast members include Louise Brealey, Owen Teale, Aisling Loftus, Greg McHugh, Elarica Johnson and Valarie Pettiford.

What is A Discovery of Witches about?

The series follows Diana Bishop (Palmer), an American academic working in Oxford who discovers a strange magical manuscript that forces her back to her long-shunned witch background.

Despite an ancient distrust between witches and vampires, she ends up getting the help of suave bloodsucker Matthew Clairmont (Goode), a geneticist trying to uncover why his own species seem to be dying out.

Together, they face all manner of supernatural threats as they probe the book’s secrets, while a forbidden romance blooms between them. You can check out some exclusive photos of the new couple here.

What will A Discovery of Witches be like as a TV adaptation?

Earlier this year RadioTimes.com got the chance to visit the set of A Discovery of Witches, and while we can’t give too much away it was made clear to us that very little was being cut from Harkness’s novel.

Instead, the eight-part series is apparently set to extend some of its storylines through its long runtime – most notably, Louise Brealey’s character Gillian will feature more heavily – so fans may get even more than they expected.

This article will be updated when more information is available