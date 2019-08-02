"I'm looking forward to stepping into Deborah’s fantastical world to play such a fascinating man as Kit Marlowe,” Hughes told RadioTimes.com.

“With a rich history to draw from, Kit’s darkness and mercurial nature will be delight to delve in to.”

Hughes’ Marlowe will join the action in a second season that sees star-crossed witch/vampire couple Diana and Matthew (Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode) thrown back in time to the Elizabethan period, where they seek out a powerful witch teacher to help control Diana’s abilities.

In the books, Marlowe is presented as an old demon friend of Matthew’s who encounters our heroes when they first arrive back in the 1500s, and who takes a dim view of the pair’s inter-species relationship.

How the TV version of Marlowe will appear remains a mystery – while the TV series is mostly loyal to the books, some changes have been made to the source material – but we’re sure fans will still be delighted to see Hughes take the role. Even if they do have to wait quite a while to see him in action...

A Discovery of Witches S2 will air on Sky One and NOW TV next year