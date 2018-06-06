Who’s appearing in the new Crystal Maze Celebrity Special, and what time is it on TV?

How will the star studded cast fare against Ayoade’s challenges? Find out more about the Channel 4 show here

Channel 4’s Crystal Maze: Celebrity Special boasts quite the line up. The new show is full of familiar faces attempting to collect the elusive crystals.

Here’s everything you need to know about Crystal Maze: Celebrity Special.

What is The Crystal Maze: Celebrity Special?

The Crystal Maze: Celebrity Special is special edition of the Crystal Maze reboot. The popular mid-90s family game show, originally hosted by Richard O’Brien, was brought back to life by Channel 4 for a full series in 2017. Now a new series of celebrity specials brings in famous faces to battle against the game show’s relentless puzzles and riddles.

What time is The Crystal Maze: Celebrity Special on Channel 4?

The first celebrity special airs on Friday 8th June at 9pm on Channel 4 – or you can catch up online on All 4. This is the first of a five-episode series of celebrity specials.

Who are the celebrities in the Crystal Maze Celebrity Special?

Friday’s episode features stars from a range of industries, from a YouTube sensation to Olympic athletes.

Alfie Deyes is a famed YouTuber, boasting over 5 million subscribers on his main channel. Deyes appears in the Crystal Maz alongside rapper, singer and MC Big Narstie.

Georgie Porter, who you may recognise from shows including I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2015 and Hollyoaks, is also in the special.

London 2012 long jump gold medalist Greg Rutherford will also appear on the celebrity special, along with former Olympic athlete Dame Kelly Holmes. But will their athletic talents help beat Ayoade’s challenges?

