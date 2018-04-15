The new series begins Sunday April 15th at 8pm on Channel 4.

Who’s presenting?

The IT Crowd's Richard Ayoade is taking over the reins from Stephen Merchant who presented last year's Stand Up to Cancer special. The original series was fronted by Richard O'Brien.

How does the show work?

The Crystal Maze sees teams of five work their way through different themed areas – The Aztec, Medieval, Future and Industrial zones – as they face a host of challenges so they can win crystals in exchange for time in the Crystal Zone.

What can we expect from the show?

After the successful reboot of classic 90s series The Crystal Maze last year, host Richard Ayoade now seems even more confident in making the format his own.

To that end, he opens the new series with a brilliant monologue likening his own dome to London’s Crystal Palace, suggesting it could have saved itself from burning down in 1936 by embracing a “lucrative stream of puzzle-based gameplay”, before tearing into the slightly ridiculous, contradictory rules of the Maze itself.

Joining the fun this week are a team of siblings called the Hauxwells, who get off to a (moon) rocky start after some futuristic challenges go very wrong. But can they make up the difference in the later stages?

Review by Huw Fullerton

Where is it being filmed?

Previously contestants have taken on the challenge of the Crystal Maze in London and Manchester, but this year the series will shoot in a 30,000-ft purpose built maze in Bristol.

Is it any good?

Advertisement

The Crystal Maze is a firm fan favourite, and after a one-off episode last October it will be returning for a full 20-episode series due to a high public demand.