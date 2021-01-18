Who is on Monday Night Football? Sky Sports listings for MNF games

Monday Night Football returns this week for another top tier encounter between two classic Premier League teams.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher will have had plenty of time to cool down from the goalless weekend clash between Liverpool and Manchester United and will provide a perfect tonic on Blue Monday in lockdown.

Tonight marks the last of the round of Premier League fixtures as Arsenal and Newcastle go head-to-head with both teams heading in opposite directions.

Mikel Arteta is steadying the ship at the Emirates following four games without a loss and a tightly-congested top half to work through.

On the other hand, Newcastle are slipping closer into harm’s way, with Steve Bruce under pressure to turn his hometown team’s fortunes around quickly.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Monday Night Football on Sky, including fixtures coming up and how to watch on TV and online.

Monday Night Football this week

Monday 18th January

Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Monday Night Football fixtures

To be updated regularly.

No further Monday night games have been confirmed, but we are expecting an imminent announcement about TV fixtures with broadcast information yet to be confirmed beyond the end of January.

How to watch Monday Night Football

You can watch MNF games live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

